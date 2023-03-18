3,400 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,592. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

