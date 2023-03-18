3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Up 1.9%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.22. 11,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

3D Printing ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Printing ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Printing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Printing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000.

