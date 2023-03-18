59,905 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 8,277,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,902,304. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $108.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

