655,803 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 655,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOC opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

