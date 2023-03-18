71,133 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 7,858,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.43%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

