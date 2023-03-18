7Pixels (7PXS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,568.03

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00009852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $43.70 million and approximately $22,568.03 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.83866343 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,213.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

