9,323 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

