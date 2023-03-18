A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,586 shares of company stock worth $965,598. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.