Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Wedbush

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. 4,643,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

