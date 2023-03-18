ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Saha anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 833,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

