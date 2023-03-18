ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $19.40 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 833,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

