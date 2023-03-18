Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $7.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.87. 6,525,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.37 and a 200-day moving average of $457.85.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

