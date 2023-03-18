Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,323 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,728,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,633,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

