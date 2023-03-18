Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,521 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock worth $2,166,036. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Stock Down 4.1 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE L traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 2,776,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,119. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

