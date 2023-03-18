Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $662,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,429,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.00. 17,693,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,143. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

