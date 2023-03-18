Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.27. 2,806,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

