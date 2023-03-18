Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

PM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. 18,801,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,225. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

