Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

