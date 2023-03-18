Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,404 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,404 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $715,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FDVV stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 200,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $42.28.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

