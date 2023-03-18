Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,555 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,555 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 0.6% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.80. 4,917,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.18. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

