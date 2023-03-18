Achain (ACT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $157,922.22

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $157,922.22 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005457 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004073 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

