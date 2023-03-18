Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $526.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,993.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,067 shares of company stock valued at $994,615 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 190,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,931,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,024 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after acquiring an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,705,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Further Reading

