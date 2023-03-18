Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. JMP Securities currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 3,544,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,811. The company has a market cap of $318.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after buying an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

