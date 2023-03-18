ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
ADTRAN Stock Performance
ADTN opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.83 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $25.47.
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.
