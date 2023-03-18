ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

ADTN opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.83 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 576,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

