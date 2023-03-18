aelf Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $188.84 million and $17.16 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005479 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003301 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001598 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,214,621 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

