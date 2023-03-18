Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. 214,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,476. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.25. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.