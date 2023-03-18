Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

