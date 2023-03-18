Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $274,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares in the company, valued at $759,988,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock worth $256,807,889. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 95,157 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

