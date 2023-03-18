Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.94

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and traded as low as $30.94. Airbus shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 266,892 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Airbus had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Airbus SE will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.