Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe Sells 4,000 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,859,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,579. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

