Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Albireo Pharma to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Albireo Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43.

In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $41,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,081.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $46,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,342 shares of company stock valued at $178,670. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

