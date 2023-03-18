Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Albireo Pharma to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.
Albireo Pharma Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.43.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albireo Pharma
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Albireo Pharma Company Profile
Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.