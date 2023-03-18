Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Lifted by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 0.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,511. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

