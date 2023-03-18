Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.