Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
