Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$10.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.19. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$8.70 and a 12 month high of C$20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.