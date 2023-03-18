Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.61 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of AQN opened at $7.96 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 23,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
