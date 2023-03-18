Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) SVP Sells $34,916.28 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Cross sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $34,916.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 395,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,426.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 4.5 %

ALHC stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

