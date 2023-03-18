Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.58

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$24.58 and last traded at C$24.86, with a volume of 132632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AP.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.34.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.