Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

NYSE MO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.32. 32,421,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

