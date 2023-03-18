American National Bank Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $104.10 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $264.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

