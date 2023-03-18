American National Bank Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.20 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.86. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

