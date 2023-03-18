American National Bank Has $70,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

American National Bank increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4,240.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE FTV opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

