American National Bank Invests $163,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $190,648,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Elevance Health by 350.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,905,000 after acquiring an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Elevance Health by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $24,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $463.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

