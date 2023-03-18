American National Bank Purchases 1,807 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

American National Bank increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3,844.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 275,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Shell by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

