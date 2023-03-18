American National Bank Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

American National Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.04.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

