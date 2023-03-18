Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $44.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,776 shares of company stock worth $498,955 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

