Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

Amphenol stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 4,728,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

