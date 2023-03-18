Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.18

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $54.15 million and $375,967.87 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00004355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

Ampleforth Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

