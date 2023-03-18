Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) were down 4.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.33 and last traded at $31.95. Approximately 242,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 880,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Specifically, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,422 shares of company stock worth $6,287,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.63.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,695,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

