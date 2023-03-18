Analysts Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) PT at $37.83

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

AVID has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

