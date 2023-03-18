Analysts Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price at $154.55

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.55.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

PTC stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.76.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,479 shares of company stock valued at $25,741,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

